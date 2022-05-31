We Analyzed the Future Direction of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC), Here is What We Found

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) went up by 13.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.28. The company’s stock price has collected 14.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :BYFC) Right Now?

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 347.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYFC is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Broadway Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.00. BYFC currently public float of 32.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYFC was 139.99K shares.

BYFC’s Market Performance

BYFC stocks went up by 14.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.84% and a quarterly performance of 3.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.31% for Broadway Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.24% for BYFC stocks with a simple moving average of -26.76% for the last 200 days.

BYFC Trading at 12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +19.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYFC rose by +14.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5198. In addition, Broadway Financial Corporation saw -24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BYFC

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.00 for asset returns.