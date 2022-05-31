Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) went up by 12.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $438.63. The company’s stock price has collected 23.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/27/22 that Ulta Beauty’s Earnings Came In Strong and Management Is Upbeat

Is It Worth Investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ :ULTA) Right Now?

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ULTA is at 1.54.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $461.31, which is $33.94 above the current price. ULTA currently public float of 51.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ULTA was 763.47K shares.

ULTA’s Market Performance

ULTA stocks went up by 23.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.84% and a quarterly performance of 13.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for Ulta Beauty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.45% for ULTA stocks with a simple moving average of 10.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULTA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ULTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ULTA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $475 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULTA reach a price target of $475, previously predicting the price at $455. The rating they have provided for ULTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to ULTA, setting the target price at $435 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

ULTA Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULTA rose by +23.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $379.44. In addition, Ulta Beauty Inc. saw 3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULTA starting from Caro Jodi J, who sale 5,340 shares at the price of $384.54 back on Mar 16. After this action, Caro Jodi J now owns 5,955 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc., valued at $2,053,430 using the latest closing price.

Dillon Mary N, the Director of Ulta Beauty Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $410.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Dillon Mary N is holding 51,757 shares at $20,530,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+39.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ulta Beauty Inc. stands at +11.42. Equity return is now at value 60.80, with 21.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.