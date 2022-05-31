The Chart for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) went up by 7.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.20. The company’s stock price has collected 101.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/21 that Satellite Industry Grows as Investors Bet Billions on Space-Derived Data

Is It Worth Investing in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE :BKSY) Right Now?

BKSY currently public float of 86.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKSY was 4.23M shares.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

BKSY’s Market Performance

BKSY stocks went up by 101.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.78% and a quarterly performance of 4.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 41.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.72% for BlackSky Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 80.75% for BKSY stocks with a simple moving average of -53.99% for the last 200 days.

BKSY Trading at 56.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.91%, as shares surge +66.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKSY rose by +101.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.50. In addition, BlackSky Technology Inc. saw -41.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKSY starting from BROEKHUYSEN JOHAN G, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $2.70 back on Feb 25. After this action, BROEKHUYSEN JOHAN G now owns 451,146 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc., valued at $32,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-298.48 for the present operating margin

-43.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackSky Technology Inc. stands at -715.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.