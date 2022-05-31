Sunrun Inc. (RUN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went up by 10.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.60. The company’s stock price has collected 14.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/22 that Sunrun Misses on Earnings as Costs Grow

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ :RUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.19.

The average price from analysts is $51.33, which is $22.82 above the current price. RUN currently public float of 201.17M and currently shorts hold a 18.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUN was 7.05M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN stocks went up by 14.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.35% and a quarterly performance of -3.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.93% for Sunrun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.16% for RUN stocks with a simple moving average of -26.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $340 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 24th, 2022.

RUN Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares surge +32.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +14.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.33. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -22.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from vonReichbauer Thomas Arthur, who sale 5,089 shares at the price of $22.91 back on May 04. After this action, vonReichbauer Thomas Arthur now owns 231,502 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $116,599 using the latest closing price.

Dickson Paul S., the Chief Revenue Officer of Sunrun Inc., sale 650 shares at $28.76 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Dickson Paul S. is holding 162,748 shares at $18,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.08 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at -4.93. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.