Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) went up by 17.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.38. The company’s stock price has collected 30.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CNCE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNCE is at 0.26.

The average price from analysts is $13.58, which is $7.7 above the current price. CNCE currently public float of 32.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNCE was 211.55K shares.

CNCE’s Market Performance

CNCE stocks went up by 30.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 90.29% and a quarterly performance of 96.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.48% for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 55.24% for CNCE stocks with a simple moving average of 75.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNCE stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CNCE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNCE in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $25 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNCE reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CNCE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CNCE, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

CNCE Trading at 64.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.49%, as shares surge +87.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNCE rose by +30.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 86.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNCE starting from Tung Roger D, who sale 13,480 shares at the price of $3.09 back on Feb 15. After this action, Tung Roger D now owns 980,258 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $41,653 using the latest closing price.

Stuart Nancy, the Chief Operating Officer of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 6,049 shares at $3.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Stuart Nancy is holding 284,737 shares at $18,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.92 for the present operating margin

+94.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -245.72. Equity return is now at value -92.60, with -66.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.32.