OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) went down by -4.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.52. The company’s stock price has collected -4.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :OGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OGI is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.27. OGI currently public float of 255.15M and currently shorts hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OGI was 5.68M shares.

OGI’s Market Performance

OGI stocks went down by -4.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.88% and a quarterly performance of -22.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.50% for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.84% for OGI stocks with a simple moving average of -38.01% for the last 200 days.

OGI Trading at -20.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares sank -17.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGI fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2600. In addition, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. saw -33.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-142.38 for the present operating margin

-79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stands at -165.11. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.92.