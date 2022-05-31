Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) went down by -2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.49. The company’s stock price has collected 3.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE :SLF) Right Now?

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLF is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SLF currently public float of 585.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLF was 814.07K shares.

SLF’s Market Performance

SLF stocks went up by 3.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.46% and a quarterly performance of -5.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Sun Life Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.50% for SLF stocks with a simple moving average of -9.58% for the last 200 days.

SLF Trading at -6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLF fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.78. In addition, Sun Life Financial Inc. saw -10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLF starting from Sun Life Assurance Co of Canad, who purchase 440,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Sep 30. After this action, Sun Life Assurance Co of Canad now owns 400,000 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc., valued at $11,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLF

Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.