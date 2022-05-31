Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE :ASAI) Right Now?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.06, which is $1.9 above the current price. ASAI currently public float of 158.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASAI was 240.60K shares.

ASAI’s Market Performance

ASAI stocks went up by 1.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.40% and a quarterly performance of 27.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.64% for Sendas Distribuidora S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.30% for ASAI stocks with a simple moving average of 14.92% for the last 200 days.

ASAI Trading at 2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAI rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.52. In addition, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. saw 40.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.17 for the present operating margin

+15.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. stands at +3.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.