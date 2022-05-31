Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) went down by -10.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.47.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :KLDO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.35, which is $14.75 above the current price. KLDO currently public float of 19.36M and currently shorts hold a 11.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLDO was 5.39M shares.

KLDO’s Market Performance

KLDO stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.33% and a quarterly performance of -96.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -99.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 32.57% for Kaleido Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.44% for KLDO stocks with a simple moving average of -98.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLDO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KLDO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for KLDO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLDO reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for KLDO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 09th, 2021.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to KLDO, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

KLDO Trading at -91.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.76%, as shares surge +7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLDO remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0666. In addition, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. saw -97.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KLDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7940.85 for the present operating margin

-113.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. stands at -8178.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.