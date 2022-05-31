Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)?

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) went down by -7.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.66. The company’s stock price has collected -20.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ :FAMI) Right Now?

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FAMI is at 0.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Farmmi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of FAMI was 28.31M shares.

FAMI’s Market Performance

FAMI stocks went down by -20.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -48.33% and a quarterly performance of -64.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.21% for Farmmi Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.40% for FAMI stocks with a simple moving average of -73.70% for the last 200 days.

FAMI Trading at -49.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.12%, as shares sank -47.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAMI fell by -20.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0875. In addition, Farmmi Inc. saw -72.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FAMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.26 for the present operating margin

+13.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmmi Inc. stands at +6.13. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 37.46.