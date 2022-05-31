Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) a Keeper?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) went up by 13.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.33. The company’s stock price has collected 5.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/20 that Inovio Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Placed on Hold After FDA Questions

Is It Worth Investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :INO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INO is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is $3.01 above the current price. INO currently public float of 217.99M and currently shorts hold a 19.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INO was 5.73M shares.

INO’s Market Performance

INO stocks went up by 5.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.68% and a quarterly performance of -38.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.28% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.62% for INO stocks with a simple moving average of -62.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INO

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for INO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to INO, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 29th of the previous year.

INO Trading at -31.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares sank -27.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INO rose by +5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1895. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -60.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INO starting from Weiner David B., who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $1.95 back on May 16. After this action, Weiner David B. now owns 892,625 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $17,550 using the latest closing price.

Zoth Lota S., the Director of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,600 shares at $1.98 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Zoth Lota S. is holding 39,416 shares at $7,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17535.79 for the present operating margin

-166.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -17109.87. Equity return is now at value -76.50, with -63.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.82.