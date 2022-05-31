Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.34. The company’s stock price has collected 4.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/22 that SEC Confirms Probe Into Elon Musk’s Disclosure of Twitter Stake

Is It Worth Investing in Twitter Inc. (NYSE :TWTR) Right Now?

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 165.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWTR is at 0.61.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

TWTR currently public float of 669.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWTR was 53.46M shares.

TWTR’s Market Performance

TWTR stocks went up by 4.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.20% and a quarterly performance of 13.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Twitter Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.78% for TWTR stocks with a simple moving average of -16.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWTR

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWTR reach a price target of $54.20, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for TWTR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

TWTR Trading at -8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -18.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWTR rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.65. In addition, Twitter Inc. saw -7.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWTR starting from SAUD H R H PRINCE ALWALEED BIN, who sale 490,000 shares at the price of $37.27 back on May 18. After this action, SAUD H R H PRINCE ALWALEED BIN now owns 30,100,078 shares of Twitter Inc., valued at $18,262,300 using the latest closing price.

SAUD H R H PRINCE ALWALEED BIN, the Possible member of 10% group of Twitter Inc., purchase 490,000 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that SAUD H R H PRINCE ALWALEED BIN is holding 30,590,078 shares at $19,957,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.38 for the present operating margin

+64.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twitter Inc. stands at -4.36. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.89.