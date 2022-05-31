Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Meta Platforms Inc. (FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) went up by 1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s stock price has collected 0.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/24/22 that Lyft to Pause Some Hiring and Trim Budgets, Citing Economic Slowdown

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ :FB) Right Now?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FB is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 34 analysts out of 55 who provided ratings for Meta Platforms Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $286.01, which is $103.54 above the current price. FB currently public float of 2.28B and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FB was 32.88M shares.

FB’s Market Performance

FB stocks went up by 0.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.15% and a quarterly performance of -7.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.85% for Meta Platforms Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.56% for FB stocks with a simple moving average of -32.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $300 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FB reach a price target of $228. The rating they have provided for FB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 19th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to FB, setting the target price at $265 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

FB Trading at -5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FB rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.95. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw -41.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FB starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 342 shares at the price of $180.53 back on May 24. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 20,141 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $61,741 using the latest closing price.

Levine Marne L., the Chief Business Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 9,273 shares at $195.23 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Levine Marne L. is holding 6,184 shares at $1,810,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.65 for the present operating margin

+80.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc. stands at +33.38. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 22.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.