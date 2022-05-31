Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.29. The company’s stock price has collected 6.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/19/22 that Cisco Rings a Worrisome Bell

Is It Worth Investing in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CSCO) Right Now?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSCO is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.85, which is $8.66 above the current price. CSCO currently public float of 4.14B and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSCO was 23.24M shares.

CSCO’s Market Performance

CSCO stocks went up by 6.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.90% and a quarterly performance of -18.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Cisco Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.26% for CSCO stocks with a simple moving average of -18.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CSCO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CSCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $52 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSCO reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $59. The rating they have provided for CSCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 19th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to CSCO, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

CSCO Trading at -11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO rose by +6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.48. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw -28.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Robbins Charles, who sale 12,717 shares at the price of $43.79 back on May 25. After this action, Robbins Charles now owns 651,577 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $556,931 using the latest closing price.

Martinez Maria, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 3,628 shares at $43.34 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Martinez Maria is holding 295,305 shares at $157,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.32 for the present operating margin

+63.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems Inc. stands at +21.26. The total capital return value is set at 25.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.91. Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.52. Total debt to assets is 13.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.