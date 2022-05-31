Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) went down by -3.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.48. The company’s stock price has collected 62.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ :IMTE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMTE is at 3.15.

IMTE currently public float of 5.65M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMTE was 978.84K shares.

IMTE’s Market Performance

IMTE stocks went up by 62.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 103.16% and a quarterly performance of 60.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 123.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.89% for Integrated Media Technology Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.02% for IMTE stocks with a simple moving average of 31.69% for the last 200 days.

IMTE Trading at -8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.41%, as shares surge +94.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTE rose by +39.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, Integrated Media Technology Limited saw 101.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMTE starting from Marvel Finance Ltd, who sale 1,685,000 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Sep 20. After this action, Marvel Finance Ltd now owns 210,001 shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited, valued at $3,707,000 using the latest closing price.

LEE YING CHIU HERBERT, the 10% Owner of Integrated Media Technology Limited, sale 1,685,000 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that LEE YING CHIU HERBERT is holding 210,001 shares at $3,707,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3110.53 for the present operating margin

-1121.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integrated Media Technology Limited stands at -2988.67. Equity return is now at value -145.00, with -34.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.