Here’s Our Rant About Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM)

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) went down by -2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.60. The company’s stock price has collected -23.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :SBFM) Right Now?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBFM is at -2.09.

Today, the average trading volume of SBFM was 11.43M shares.

SBFM’s Market Performance

SBFM stocks went down by -23.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -55.81% and a quarterly performance of -16.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.57% for Sunshine Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.19% for SBFM stocks with a simple moving average of -88.69% for the last 200 days.

SBFM Trading at -56.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.06%, as shares sank -55.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBFM fell by -23.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9700. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. saw -88.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1068.24 for the present operating margin

+42.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. stands at -5444.41. Equity return is now at value -267.90, with -150.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.07.