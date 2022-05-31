Here’s Our Rant About Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG)

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) went up by 16.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.79. The company’s stock price has collected 15.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ :OEG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OEG is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Orbital Energy Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.25, which is $8.15 above the current price. OEG currently public float of 81.14M and currently shorts hold a 7.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OEG was 1.68M shares.

OEG’s Market Performance

OEG stocks went up by 15.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.03% and a quarterly performance of -30.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.03% for Orbital Energy Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.86% for OEG stocks with a simple moving average of -49.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OEG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OEG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OEG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7 based on the research report published on June 16th of the previous year 2021.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OEG reach a price target of $16.50. The rating they have provided for OEG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OEG, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

OEG Trading at -20.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares sank -7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OEG rose by +15.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9967. In addition, Orbital Energy Group Inc. saw -49.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OEG starting from ONEIL JAMES F, who purchase 111,000 shares at the price of $2.69 back on Dec 10. After this action, ONEIL JAMES F now owns 1,200,263 shares of Orbital Energy Group Inc., valued at $298,590 using the latest closing price.

ONEIL JAMES F, the Chief Executive Officer of Orbital Energy Group Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $2.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that ONEIL JAMES F is holding 1,089,263 shares at $134,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.84 for the present operating margin

-2.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orbital Energy Group Inc. stands at -60.14. Equity return is now at value -105.40, with -28.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.