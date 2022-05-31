Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) went down by -5.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.83. The company’s stock price has collected -8.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ :HAPP) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.82 above the current price. HAPP currently public float of 26.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAPP was 1.38M shares.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

HAPP’s Market Performance

HAPP stocks went down by -8.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.75% and a quarterly performance of -48.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.42% for Happiness Development Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.97% for HAPP stocks with a simple moving average of -69.99% for the last 200 days.

HAPP Trading at -31.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.20%, as shares sank -26.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAPP fell by -8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2081. In addition, Happiness Development Group Limited saw -67.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAPP

Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -12.60 for asset returns.