Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) went down by -8.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.18. The company’s stock price has collected -14.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :DUO) Right Now?

DUO currently public float of 47.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DUO was 3.66M shares.

DUO’s Market Performance

DUO stocks went down by -14.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.04% and a quarterly performance of -53.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.55% for Fangdd Network Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.30% for DUO stocks with a simple moving average of -72.48% for the last 200 days.

DUO Trading at -35.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.29%, as shares sank -32.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUO fell by -14.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2313. In addition, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. saw -59.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.58 for the present operating margin

+11.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stands at -124.28. Equity return is now at value -123.10, with -39.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.