Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Pfizer Inc. (PFE)?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.71. The company’s stock price has collected 2.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/25/22 that Pfizer to Sell Vaccines, Drugs at Low Prices to Poorer Countries

Is It Worth Investing in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE :PFE) Right Now?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFE is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Pfizer Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.96, which is $5.1 above the current price. PFE currently public float of 5.54B and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFE was 27.49M shares.

PFE’s Market Performance

PFE stocks went up by 2.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.73% and a quarterly performance of 14.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Pfizer Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.62% for PFE stocks with a simple moving average of 7.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFE stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for PFE by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PFE in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $55 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFE reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for PFE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PFE, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

PFE Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFE rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.81. In addition, Pfizer Inc. saw -8.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFE starting from DAMICO JENNIFER B., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $50.50 back on May 16. After this action, DAMICO JENNIFER B. now owns 15,064 shares of Pfizer Inc., valued at $202,000 using the latest closing price.

SAHNI PAYAL, the Executive Vice President of Pfizer Inc., sale 1,408 shares at $49.84 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that SAHNI PAYAL is holding 17,372 shares at $70,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.58 for the present operating margin

+57.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pfizer Inc. stands at +27.57. Equity return is now at value 32.70, with 14.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.