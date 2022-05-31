Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE)?

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) went up by 13.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.70. The company’s stock price has collected 12.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX :NILE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NILE is at 4.86.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

NILE currently public float of 267.47M and currently shorts hold a 4.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NILE was 36.64M shares.

NILE’s Market Performance

NILE stocks went up by 12.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.21% and a quarterly performance of -63.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.90% for BitNile Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.71% for NILE stocks with a simple moving average of -74.63% for the last 200 days.

NILE Trading at -29.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NILE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.47%, as shares sank -10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NILE rose by +12.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3156. In addition, BitNile Holdings Inc. saw -69.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NILE starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 2,000,000 shares at the price of $0.31 back on May 25. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 12,100,000 shares of BitNile Holdings Inc., valued at $628,400 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Executive Chairman of BitNile Holdings Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 266,292 shares at $776 based on the most recent closing price.