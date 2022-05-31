Creatd Inc. (CRTD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) went down by -14.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.80. The company’s stock price has collected 41.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ :CRTD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRTD is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Creatd Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CRTD currently public float of 17.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRTD was 2.46M shares.

CRTD’s Market Performance

CRTD stocks went up by 41.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.00% and a quarterly performance of -22.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.71% for Creatd Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.62% for CRTD stocks with a simple moving average of -46.98% for the last 200 days.

CRTD Trading at 12.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.93%, as shares surge +33.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTD rose by +41.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8131. In addition, Creatd Inc. saw -47.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTD starting from Frommer Jeremy, who purchase 2,330 shares at the price of $0.74 back on May 17. After this action, Frommer Jeremy now owns 650,073 shares of Creatd Inc., valued at $1,732 using the latest closing price.

Frommer Jeremy, the Executive Chairman of Creatd Inc., purchase 3,034 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Frommer Jeremy is holding 647,743 shares at $2,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-751.98 for the present operating margin

-34.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creatd Inc. stands at -867.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.