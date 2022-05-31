Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.61. The company’s stock price has collected 1.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE :EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.63, which is $1.3 above the current price. EBR currently public float of 535.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBR was 2.08M shares.

EBR’s Market Performance

EBR stocks went up by 1.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.11% and a quarterly performance of 37.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.30% for EBR stocks with a simple moving average of 30.61% for the last 200 days.

EBR Trading at 10.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +9.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.37. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw 49.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.29 for the present operating margin

+67.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stands at +15.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.