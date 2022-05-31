Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.13.

Is It Worth Investing in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE :CZOO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Cazoo Group Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.70, which is $3.59 above the current price. CZOO currently public float of 102.13M and currently shorts hold a 22.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CZOO was 2.10M shares.

CZOO’s Market Performance

CZOO stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.16% and a quarterly performance of -59.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.58% for Cazoo Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.15% for CZOO stocks with a simple moving average of -74.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZOO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CZOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CZOO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to CZOO, setting the target price at $2.60 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

CZOO Trading at -32.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares sank -14.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZOO remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3835. In addition, Cazoo Group Ltd saw -76.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CZOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.53 for the present operating margin

-4.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cazoo Group Ltd stands at -81.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.