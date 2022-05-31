CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) went down by -28.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.77. The company’s stock price has collected -3.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CASI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CASI is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.33, which is $3.96 above the current price. CASI currently public float of 92.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CASI was 375.01K shares.

CASI’s Market Performance

CASI stocks went down by -3.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.76% and a quarterly performance of -56.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.05% for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.37% for CASI stocks with a simple moving average of -59.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CASI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CASI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CASI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CASI reach a price target of $3.80. The rating they have provided for CASI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CASI, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

CASI Trading at -36.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.57%, as shares sank -13.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CASI fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3922. In addition, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -53.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CASI starting from He Wei-Wu, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Nov 18. After this action, He Wei-Wu now owns 5,558,472 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $196,000 using the latest closing price.

He Wei-Wu, the Chairman and CEO of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $0.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that He Wei-Wu is holding 5,362,569 shares at $198,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.02 for the present operating margin

+53.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -122.10. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -22.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.