Can CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) Remain Competitive?

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) went up by 47.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.57. The company’s stock price has collected 5.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE :CTT) Right Now?

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTT is at 1.11.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

CTT currently public float of 45.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTT was 178.24K shares.

CTT’s Market Performance

CTT stocks went up by 5.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.92% and a quarterly performance of 8.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.43% for CTT stocks with a simple moving average of 35.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CTT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CTT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2022.

CTT Trading at 48.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +48.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTT rose by +50.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. saw -4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.61 for the present operating margin

+31.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. stands at +57.03. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 11.70 for asset returns.