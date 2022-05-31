Buy or Sell Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) went up by 11.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.41. The company’s stock price has collected 19.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :OLPX) Right Now?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Olaplex Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.17, which is $6.91 above the current price. OLPX currently public float of 647.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLPX was 2.57M shares.

OLPX’s Market Performance

OLPX stocks went up by 19.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.43% and a quarterly performance of 3.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.88% for Olaplex Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.18% for OLPX stocks with a simple moving average of -16.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLPX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OLPX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OLPX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $17 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLPX reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for OLPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to OLPX, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

OLPX Trading at 16.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares surge +18.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX rose by +19.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.11. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc. saw -40.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLPX starting from Tiziani Eric, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.78 back on Mar 10. After this action, Tiziani Eric now owns 20,000 shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc., valued at $295,600 using the latest closing price.

MORFITT MARTHA A M, the Director of Olaplex Holdings Inc., purchase 9,000 shares at $25.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that MORFITT MARTHA A M is holding 33,000 shares at $233,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.64 for the present operating margin

+72.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stands at +36.90. Equity return is now at value 43.30, with 15.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.