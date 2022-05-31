BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) went down by -2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.35. The company’s stock price has collected -29.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :BIMI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIMI is at 0.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BIMI International Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $62.50. BIMI currently public float of 9.68M and currently shorts hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIMI was 931.52K shares.

BIMI’s Market Performance

BIMI stocks went down by -29.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -58.91% and a quarterly performance of -66.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.39% for BIMI International Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -42.44% for BIMI stocks with a simple moving average of -83.53% for the last 200 days.

BIMI Trading at -59.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.65%, as shares sank -57.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIMI fell by -29.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6931. In addition, BIMI International Medical Inc. saw -83.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.94 for the present operating margin

+16.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIMI International Medical Inc. stands at -129.20. Equity return is now at value -153.90, with -67.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.