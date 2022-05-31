Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) went down by -2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.02. The company’s stock price has collected -23.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE :APSG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

APSG currently public float of 75.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APSG was 1.00M shares.

APSG’s Market Performance

APSG stocks went down by -23.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.10% and a quarterly performance of -25.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.83% for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.10% for APSG stocks with a simple moving average of -24.83% for the last 200 days.

APSG Trading at -24.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.98%, as shares sank -26.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APSG fell by -23.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital saw -25.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APSG

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.