A Lesson to Learn: JanOne Inc. (JAN)

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) went up by 97.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.28. The company’s stock price has collected 7.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ :JAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JAN is at 1.79.

JAN currently public float of 2.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAN was 51.61K shares.

JAN’s Market Performance

JAN stocks went up by 7.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.45% and a quarterly performance of -10.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.69% for JanOne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 98.05% for JAN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.08% for the last 200 days.

JAN Trading at 55.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares surge +76.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAN rose by +115.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, JanOne Inc. saw -45.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.46 for the present operating margin

+12.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for JanOne Inc. stands at -42.19. Equity return is now at value 656.00, with -74.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.