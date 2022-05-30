Why Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) went up by 3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.06. The company’s stock price has collected 13.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE :VIST) Right Now?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 688.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VIST currently public float of 73.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIST was 700.10K shares.

VIST’s Market Performance

VIST stocks went up by 13.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.75% and a quarterly performance of 16.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 169.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.18% for VIST stocks with a simple moving average of 46.61% for the last 200 days.

VIST Trading at 10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +13.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST rose by +13.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.58. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. saw 80.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.