We Analyzed the Future Direction of IronNet Inc. (IRNT), Here is What We Found

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) went up by 6.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s stock price has collected 16.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/16/21 that IronNet Stock Is ‘in the Penalty Box’ as Revenue Falls Short

Is It Worth Investing in IronNet Inc. (NYSE :IRNT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for IronNet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.38, which is $9.46 above the current price. IRNT currently public float of 39.42M and currently shorts hold a 6.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRNT was 2.85M shares.

IRNT’s Market Performance

IRNT stocks went up by 16.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.29% and a quarterly performance of -33.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.88% for IronNet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.05% for IRNT stocks with a simple moving average of -61.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRNT

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to IRNT, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

IRNT Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares surge +16.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRNT rose by +16.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, IronNet Inc. saw -25.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRNT starting from Gerber James C, who sale 2,398 shares at the price of $2.84 back on May 06. After this action, Gerber James C now owns 1,143,395 shares of IronNet Inc., valued at $6,810 using the latest closing price.

Closser Donald, the Chief Product Officer of IronNet Inc., sale 6,563 shares at $2.84 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Closser Donald is holding 969,618 shares at $18,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-834.15 for the present operating margin

+65.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for IronNet Inc. stands at -880.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.