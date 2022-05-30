We Analyzed the Future Direction of Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV), Here is What We Found

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) went up by 18.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.50. The company’s stock price has collected 29.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/09/21 that Facebook, JPMorgan Chase, Netflix: Stocks That Defined the Week

Is It Worth Investing in Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :CARV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CARV is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Carver Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $300.00. Today, the average trading volume of CARV was 163.54K shares.

CARV’s Market Performance

CARV stocks went up by 29.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.62% and a quarterly performance of 56.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.36% for Carver Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.82% for CARV stocks with a simple moving average of 4.59% for the last 200 days.

CARV Trading at 52.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +61.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARV rose by +29.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, Carver Bancorp Inc. saw 35.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARV starting from Maier Christina L, who sale 1,209 shares at the price of $13.31 back on Nov 19. After this action, Maier Christina L now owns 4,000 shares of Carver Bancorp Inc., valued at $16,095 using the latest closing price.

Haliotis Sophia, the SVP and CCO of Carver Bancorp Inc., sale 2,428 shares at $17.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Haliotis Sophia is holding 8,358 shares at $42,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Carver Bancorp Inc. stands at -14.98. The total capital return value is set at -4.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.25. Equity return is now at value -11.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV), the company’s capital structure generated 101.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.44. Total debt to assets is 7.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 190.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.