Wall Street Pummels Volcon Inc. (VLCN) After Recent Earnings Report

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) went up by 7.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.96. The company’s stock price has collected 9.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ :VLCN) Right Now?

VLCN currently public float of 16.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLCN was 271.21K shares.

VLCN’s Market Performance

VLCN stocks went up by 9.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.24% and a quarterly performance of -31.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.03% for Volcon Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.54% for VLCN stocks with a simple moving average of -79.64% for the last 200 days.

VLCN Trading at -20.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares sank -16.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLCN rose by +9.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2845. In addition, Volcon Inc. saw -88.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLCN starting from Okonsky Christian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.16 back on May 19. After this action, Okonsky Christian now owns 350,031 shares of Volcon Inc., valued at $23,180 using the latest closing price.

Davis Stephanie Michelle, the Chief Operating Officer of Volcon Inc., purchase 452 shares at $1.14 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Davis Stephanie Michelle is holding 452 shares at $515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8729.54 for the present operating margin

-2371.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Volcon Inc. stands at -8940.15. Equity return is now at value -355.90, with -209.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.