Wall Street Pummels uniQure N.V. (QURE) After Recent Earnings Report

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.80. The company’s stock price has collected 8.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/29/21 that uniQure Stock Is Higher After Investigators Conclude Its Gene Therapy Treatment Was Unlikely to Have Caused a Patient’s Cancer

Is It Worth Investing in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ :QURE) Right Now?

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QURE is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for uniQure N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.35, which is $37.45 above the current price. QURE currently public float of 40.89M and currently shorts hold a 9.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QURE was 515.89K shares.

QURE’s Market Performance

QURE stocks went up by 8.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.62% and a quarterly performance of -12.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.87% for uniQure N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.37% for QURE stocks with a simple moving average of -36.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QURE reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for QURE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to QURE, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

QURE Trading at -8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE rose by +8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.27. In addition, uniQure N.V. saw -28.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from POST LEONARD E, who sale 795 shares at the price of $16.64 back on Feb 28. After this action, POST LEONARD E now owns 3,121 shares of uniQure N.V., valued at $13,229 using the latest closing price.

Kaye Jack, the Director of uniQure N.V., sale 600 shares at $16.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Kaye Jack is holding 19,003 shares at $10,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.37 for the present operating margin

+93.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for uniQure N.V. stands at +62.90. Equity return is now at value 54.90, with 41.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.09.