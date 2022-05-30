Wall Street Pummels Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) After Recent Earnings Report

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) went up by 7.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.25. The company’s stock price has collected 9.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :RKDA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RKDA is at -0.20.

RKDA currently public float of 20.42M and currently shorts hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RKDA was 2.36M shares.

RKDA’s Market Performance

RKDA stocks went up by 9.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.62% and a quarterly performance of 35.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.76% for Arcadia Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.02% for RKDA stocks with a simple moving average of -10.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKDA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RKDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RKDA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2020.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to RKDA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

RKDA Trading at 4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares surge +39.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKDA rose by +9.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1166. In addition, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. saw 29.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RKDA

Equity return is now at value -59.40, with -39.90 for asset returns.