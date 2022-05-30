Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) went down by -2.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.28. The company’s stock price has collected 8.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Zynga, Lululemon, Virgin Orbit, Tilray: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :VORB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $6.27 above the current price. VORB currently public float of 65.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VORB was 295.15K shares.

VORB’s Market Performance

VORB stocks went up by 8.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.84% and a quarterly performance of -33.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.77% for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.61% for VORB stocks with a simple moving average of -42.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VORB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VORB stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VORB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VORB in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $20 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2022.

VORB Trading at -20.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VORB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares sank -22.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VORB rose by +8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. saw -41.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VORB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2320.41 for the present operating margin

-571.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stands at -2129.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.98.