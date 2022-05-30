Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) went up by 1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.13. The company’s stock price has collected 5.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Intel Agrees to $6 Billion Deal for Tower Semiconductor

Is It Worth Investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ :TSEM) Right Now?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSEM is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $51.33, which is $3.08 above the current price. TSEM currently public float of 104.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSEM was 956.61K shares.

TSEM’s Market Performance

TSEM stocks went up by 5.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.17% and a quarterly performance of 2.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.49% for Tower Semiconductor Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.01% for TSEM stocks with a simple moving average of 24.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSEM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TSEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSEM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $37.50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to TSEM, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

TSEM Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSEM rose by +5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.30. In addition, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. saw 21.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.04 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stands at +9.95. The total capital return value is set at 8.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), the company’s capital structure generated 19.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.31. Total debt to assets is 14.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.