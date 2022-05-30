The Chart for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) went up by 21.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s stock price has collected 65.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ :SOUN) Right Now?

SOUN currently public float of 149.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOUN was 3.18M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.51% for SoundHound AI Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.03% for SOUN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.65% for the last 200 days.

SOUN Trading at -2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.00%, as shares surge +21.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +65.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 5.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -1.00 for asset returns.