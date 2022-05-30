The Chart for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) went up by 4.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.99. The company’s stock price has collected 0.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ :SYTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYTA is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Siyata Mobile Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $5.4 above the current price. SYTA currently public float of 11.76M and currently shorts hold a 16.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYTA was 1.49M shares.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA stocks went up by 0.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 8.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.74% for Siyata Mobile Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.27% for SYTA stocks with a simple moving average of -56.34% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0877. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -70.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-195.90 for the present operating margin

+11.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -313.11. Equity return is now at value -309.30, with -156.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.