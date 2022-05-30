The Chart for Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.75. The company’s stock price has collected 8.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ :PWP) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $4.68 above the current price. PWP currently public float of 38.63M and currently shorts hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PWP was 714.52K shares.

PWP’s Market Performance

PWP stocks went up by 8.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.87% and a quarterly performance of -33.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.30% for Perella Weinberg Partners. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.67% for PWP stocks with a simple moving average of -35.83% for the last 200 days.

PWP Trading at -7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWP rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.84. In addition, Perella Weinberg Partners saw -43.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PWP

Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.10 for asset returns.