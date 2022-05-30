The Chart for Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Omega Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) went up by 13.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.41. The company’s stock price has collected -6.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :OMGA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Omega Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.25, which is $13.72 above the current price. OMGA currently public float of 46.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMGA was 165.12K shares.

OMGA’s Market Performance

OMGA stocks went down by -6.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.17% and a quarterly performance of -78.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.07% for Omega Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.18% for OMGA stocks with a simple moving average of -81.29% for the last 200 days.

OMGA Trading at -46.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.44%, as shares sank -25.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMGA fell by -6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, Omega Therapeutics Inc. saw -77.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OMGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45855.56 for the present operating margin

-863.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Therapeutics Inc. stands at -47416.67. Equity return is now at value -58.80, with -36.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.13.