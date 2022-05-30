The Chart for MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) went up by 8.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.59. The company’s stock price has collected 1.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MDVL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDVL is at 0.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for MedAvail Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $4.29 above the current price. MDVL currently public float of 17.76M and currently shorts hold a 15.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDVL was 9.80M shares.

MDVL’s Market Performance

MDVL stocks went up by 1.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.07% and a quarterly performance of 42.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.83% for MedAvail Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.68% for MDVL stocks with a simple moving average of -14.46% for the last 200 days.

MDVL Trading at 1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares surge +3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDVL rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8155. In addition, MedAvail Holdings Inc. saw 22.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDVL starting from ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd, who purchase 14,117,646 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Apr 04. After this action, ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd now owns 15,029,480 shares of MedAvail Holdings Inc., valued at $14,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-196.62 for the present operating margin

-4.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for MedAvail Holdings Inc. stands at -198.00. Equity return is now at value -153.80, with -105.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.