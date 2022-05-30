The Chart for Kairos Acquisition Corp. (KAIR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.86. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :KAIR) Right Now?

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Kairos Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KAIR currently public float of 27.60M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KAIR was 35.15K shares.

KAIR’s Market Performance

KAIR stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 0.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.05% for Kairos Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.08% for KAIR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.73% for the last 200 days.

KAIR Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KAIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.06%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KAIR fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.84. In addition, Kairos Acquisition Corp. saw 0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KAIR

Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.