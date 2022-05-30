The Chart for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) went up by 6.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.47. The company’s stock price has collected 16.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CPS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPS is at 3.14.

CPS currently public float of 16.66M and currently shorts hold a 10.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPS was 631.33K shares.

CPS’s Market Performance

CPS stocks went up by 16.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.04% and a quarterly performance of -55.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.24% for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.80% for CPS stocks with a simple moving average of -68.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPS

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for CPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

CPS Trading at -19.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +22.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPS rose by +16.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. saw -74.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPS starting from Clark Patrick, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $5.43 back on May 10. After this action, Clark Patrick now owns 9,965 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., valued at $16,290 using the latest closing price.

Venkatasubramanian Somasundhar, the of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., purchase 2,250 shares at $8.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Venkatasubramanian Somasundhar is holding 3,677 shares at $19,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPS

Equity return is now at value -92.70, with -15.10 for asset returns.