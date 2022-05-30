Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) went up by 19.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.48. The company’s stock price has collected -17.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE :SGHC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.55, which is $3.03 above the current price. SGHC currently public float of 45.00M and currently shorts hold a 4.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGHC was 366.59K shares.

SGHC’s Market Performance

SGHC stocks went down by -17.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.42% and a quarterly performance of -14.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.35% for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.86% for SGHC stocks with a simple moving average of -25.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGHC

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGHC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SGHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SGHC, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

SGHC Trading at -22.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares sank -24.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGHC fell by -17.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.36. In addition, Super Group (SGHC) Limited saw -27.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGHC

Equity return is now at value -15.20, with -12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.