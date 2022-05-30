Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s stock price has collected 8.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE :WTTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTTR is at 2.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Select Energy Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.88, which is $2.27 above the current price. WTTR currently public float of 64.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTTR was 478.45K shares.

WTTR’s Market Performance

WTTR stocks went up by 8.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.69% and a quarterly performance of 3.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.05% for Select Energy Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.10% for WTTR stocks with a simple moving average of 24.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTTR stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for WTTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTTR in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $8 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to WTTR, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

WTTR Trading at 3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +10.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTTR rose by +8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, Select Energy Services Inc. saw 38.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTTR starting from Szymanski Brian, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $8.02 back on Feb 25. After this action, Szymanski Brian now owns 103,057 shares of Select Energy Services Inc., valued at $24,060 using the latest closing price.

Szymanski Brian, the Chief Accounting Officer of Select Energy Services Inc., sale 8,549 shares at $7.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Szymanski Brian is holding 54,344 shares at $61,724 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.29 for the present operating margin

+2.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Energy Services Inc. stands at -5.52. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.