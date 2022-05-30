Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Tidewater Inc. (TDW)

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) went up by 2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.01. The company’s stock price has collected 10.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE :TDW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDW is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Tidewater Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is -$12.7 below the current price. TDW currently public float of 41.05M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDW was 376.21K shares.

TDW’s Market Performance

TDW stocks went up by 10.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.99% and a quarterly performance of 87.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.05% for Tidewater Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.84% for TDW stocks with a simple moving average of 85.02% for the last 200 days.

TDW Trading at 25.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +38.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW rose by +10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.50. In addition, Tidewater Inc. saw 158.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDW starting from Darling David E, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $25.87 back on May 19. After this action, Darling David E now owns 120,270 shares of Tidewater Inc., valued at $646,750 using the latest closing price.

ROBOTTI ROBERT, the Director of Tidewater Inc., purchase 60,000 shares at $24.82 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that ROBOTTI ROBERT is holding 2,101,472 shares at $1,489,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.41 for the present operating margin

-2.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tidewater Inc. stands at -34.76. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.