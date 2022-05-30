Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) went up by 2.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.50. The company’s stock price has collected 16.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE :SBOW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBOW is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SilverBow Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.50, which is $34.66 above the current price. SBOW currently public float of 16.08M and currently shorts hold a 7.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBOW was 309.22K shares.

SBOW’s Market Performance

SBOW stocks went up by 16.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.68% and a quarterly performance of 51.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 133.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for SilverBow Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.89% for SBOW stocks with a simple moving average of 45.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBOW

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to SBOW, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

SBOW Trading at 12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBOW rose by +16.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.22. In addition, SilverBow Resources Inc. saw 78.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBOW starting from WOOLVERTON SEAN C, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Apr 13. After this action, WOOLVERTON SEAN C now owns 240,721 shares of SilverBow Resources Inc., valued at $400,000 using the latest closing price.

ADAM STEVEN W, the EVP and COO of SilverBow Resources Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $39.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that ADAM STEVEN W is holding 80,035 shares at $395,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.24 for the present operating margin

+70.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverBow Resources Inc. stands at +21.31. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.