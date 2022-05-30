Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) Just Got Our Attention

Paragon 28 Inc. (NYSE:FNA) went up by 5.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.41. The company’s stock price has collected 12.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Paragon 28 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is $7.02 above the current price. FNA currently public float of 39.82M and currently shorts hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNA was 184.09K shares.

FNA’s Market Performance

FNA stocks went up by 12.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.28% and a quarterly performance of 10.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.92% for Paragon 28 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.73% for FNA stocks with a simple moving average of 3.44% for the last 200 days.

FNA Trading at 6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNA rose by +12.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.95. In addition, Paragon 28 Inc. saw 1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.31 for the present operating margin

+74.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paragon 28 Inc. stands at -9.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.29.